Grosse Pointe Shores councilman will not resign over Facebook meme about sexual assault

GROSSE POINTE SHORES, Mich. - The controversy surrounding former White House staff secretary Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearings for the Supreme Court has a liberal advocacy group calling for a Grosse Pointe Shores city councilman to resign over a meme he posted on Facebook.

Matt Seely, a Republican who helped President Donald Trump in Michigan, said he has strong feelings about what's going on in Washington, D.C. He said he has no problem with the meme he posted, and added there's no reason for him to resign.

The meme shows a woman consoling another woman beneath the caption, "I'm so sorry that bad man touched you inappropriately." Underneath the picture, it says, "Let's wait 30 or 40 years until he runs for office against a Democrat."

Seely is a supporter of Trump who often engages online in Republican groups. When he spoke with Local 4 on Tuesday, he said he absolutely posted the meme because he's disgusted by what he sees happening in the nation's capital.

"I also find what's going on in Washington with this claim against Kavanaugh to be disingenuous, dishonest and politically motivated," Seely said.

Progress Michigan screen captured the meme he posted and demanded he resign from his position on the Grosse Pointe Shores City Council.

"This type of behavior cannot be tolerated by a public official," said Lonnie Scott, Progress Michigan executive director. "It's disgusting, dehumanizing, and it makes light of sexual assault and rape. The meme is an attack on survivors. Matthew Seely needs to step down immediately and publicly apologize for making jokes about such a serious crime."

Seely said the meme isn't an attack on sexual assault survivors, but a commentary on politics in the capital. He said he has no interest in Progress Michigan's opinion.

"My personal political views are my right to express, and I don't understand why these organizations that are supposed to be into free speech and the Bill of Rights are so interested in censoring me," Seely said.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.