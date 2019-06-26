Grosse Pointe South High School students investigated for racist viral video

GROSSE POINTE, Mich. - Two Grosse Pointe South High School students are under investigation after they made a racist video that went viral.

In the video, the girls use a barrage of racial slurs and vulgar language, including the n-word, and call each other slaves.

The superintendent of Grosse Pointe Public Schools, Gary Niehaus, said the video was recorded at a home, not on school grounds, so the consequences the girls face will be different.

"They will have athletic or extracurricular code violations that they'll have to deal with," he said.

Steve Spreitzer, president President and CEO of the Michigan Roundtable for Diversity and Inclusion, said the community needs to get involved when instances like the video happen.

"It calls for the faith community, together with the mayor, business community and different organizations collectively looking at this," Spreitzer said.

