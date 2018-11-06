News

Grosse Pointe Woods police search for man who used note saying he had gun to rob bank

Robber used threatening note, but no weapon was seen, police say

By Derick Hutchinson

Grosse Pointe Woods suspected bank robber (WDIV)

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. - Grosse Pointe Woods police are searching for a man who robbed a bank by using a note to say he had a gun, according to authorities.

The man walked into the Citizen's Bank at 19307 Mack Avenue around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

He handed a note to the teller that said "this is a robbery" and also indicated he had a gun, police said.

No weapon was seen, according to officials.

The man was about 40 years old, 6 feet tall and heavyset. He had a medium to dark complexion and was wearing a white baseball cap, a red hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grosse Pointe Woods Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division at 313-343-2412.

