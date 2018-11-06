Grosse Pointe Woods police search for man who used note saying he had gun to rob bank

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. - Grosse Pointe Woods police are searching for a man who robbed a bank by using a note to say he had a gun, according to authorities.

The man walked into the Citizen's Bank at 19307 Mack Avenue around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

He handed a note to the teller that said "this is a robbery" and also indicated he had a gun, police said.

No weapon was seen, according to officials.

The man was about 40 years old, 6 feet tall and heavyset. He had a medium to dark complexion and was wearing a white baseball cap, a red hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grosse Pointe Woods Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division at 313-343-2412.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.