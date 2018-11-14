Gunman at large after woman, security guard fatally shot at senior housing complex in Detroit

DETROIT - Police are searching for man who is considered armed and dangerous after a woman and a security guard were fatally shot Tuesday night at the Phillip Sims Senior Housing complex on Dickerson Avenue in Detroit.

There was a dispute between two people at an apartment in the complex about 9:35 p.m. Tuesday. A woman in her 30s was there to visit a man in his late 60s when he threatened to harm her. She then fled to the lobby of the complex and the man went and got a gun.

Two people were fatally shot Nov. 13, 2018 at the Phillip Sims Senior Housing complex in Detroit. (WDIV)

A 66-year-old woman, identified as Bernice Clark, was an innocent bystander when she was shot and killed in the lobby. She had moved into the complex four months ago. Clark had been cooking and was bringing food down to a security guard when she was shot in her head.

Family members said Clark did not feel safe at the building and wanted to move. She has a big family including eight brothers and eight sisters.

Bernice Clark (WDIV)

A security guard heard what was happening and started running toward the area. That security guard was not hit by any gunfire.

However, the man went outside and shot and killed another security guard. It was that security guard's first day assigned to the apartment complex. He was 50.

Search for gunman

Detroit police are looking for the gunman who they have identified as James Fleming, 69. He was last seen fleeing the area in a dark blue 2001 Chrysler Town and Country with Michigan license plate No. 2E58Y0.

Fleming stands between 6 feet 5 and 6 feet 7 inches tall. He has a very slim build, police said, and short gray hair. He was last seen wearing all black. Again, police consider him armed and dangerous.

Here is a photo of Fleming:

James Fleming is wanted by Detroit police. (WDIV)

If anyone has seen this suspect or knows of his whereabouts they are asked to please call Detroit Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.

