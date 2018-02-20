Gunman barricaded inside Troy home after shots fired

TROY, Mich. - A gunman is barricaded inside a home on Brooklawn Drive after more than a dozen shots have been fired.

Neighbors are being asked to get in their basement or to leave the area of Big Beaver and Adams roads.

Police have the home surrounded. This situation started about 3:25 a.m. Tuesday. Capt. Robert Redmond said his officers received the call about 3:30 a.m. about family trouble at the home.

The man is in his 30s. He is barricaded inside his parents' home, but the parents are not inside the house.

"Shots already had been fired outside the home. The mother and father were able to get away from the house," said Redmond.

At about 6:30 a.m. Redmond said it had been quiet for about an hour. They had been in contact with the man over the phone.

There are no reports of injuries.

Stay with ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.