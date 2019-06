The victim was critically injured and is being treated at a hospital.

DETROIT - Police are looking for the gunman who shot a man after an argument Sunday in the 11300 block of Coyle Street.

The shooting happened around 2:41 a.m. after the victim, 31, got in an argument with the gunman.

If you have any information, call 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

