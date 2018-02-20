Gunman taken into custody after standoff with police inside Troy home

A barricaded gunman was taken into custody in Troy after firing shots. (WDIV)

TROY, Mich. - A gunman was taken into custody Tuesday after barricading himself inside a home on Brooklawn Drive. Police said a standoff with police began after more than a dozen shots were fired.

Neighbors are being asked to get in their basement or to leave the area of Big Beaver and Adams roads.

Police have the home surrounded. This situation started about 3:25 a.m. Tuesday. Capt. Robert Redmond said his officers received the call about 3:30 a.m. about family trouble at the home.

Troy PD still has barricaded gunman. He’s been randomly shooting into the neighborhood. Residents, go to basements if possible. #local4 pic.twitter.com/uhfnKTusXw — Nick Monacelli (@nickmonacelli) February 20, 2018

Troy PD sending robots into the home on Brooklawn. It’s been several hours since last contact with barricaded gunman. @Local4News pic.twitter.com/ws447244r5 — Nick Monacelli (@nickmonacelli) February 20, 2018

The man is in his 30s. He is barricaded inside his parents' home, but the parents are not inside the house.

There are no reports of injuries.

"Shots already had been fired outside the home. The mother and father were able to get away from the house," said Redmond.

At about 6:30 a.m. Redmond said it had been quiet for about an hour. They had been in contact with the man over the phone. Troy police began sending robots into the home about 10 a.m. after several hours without contact with the man.

At about 2:40 p.m., Troy police said they were still in contact with the man.

"These incidents can be a very long process and we are doing our best to keep everyone updated," reads a statement from police.

