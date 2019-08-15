Gunman wounds 6 Philadelphia police officers during firefight, standoff

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - A gunman opened fire on Philadelphia police around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday as they were serving a drug warrant.

At least six officers were wounded and have since been released from the hospital after being treated. Another officer was admitted to the hospital for injuries in connection with a car crash while en route to the scene.

Two officers were trapped inside a house with the alleged gunman for about five hours after the shooting during a standoff. A SWAT team freed the two officers, along with three people identified as prisoners. The gunman remains barricaded.

Temple University locked down part of its campus.

Shooting situation ACTIVE and ONGOING on 3700 15th St. Avoid Area. Several PPD Officers have been injured. Updates will be provided as received — Eric Gripp (@PPDEricGripp) August 14, 2019

At least one suspect is in custody, according to NBC affiliate WCAU. Temple University's Health Sciences Center Campus is under lockdown after the reports of shots fired came in Wednesday before 5 p.m.

Lockdown remains in effect on Health Sciences Center campus. This is an active scene. Will keep sending regular updates. — Temple University (@TempleUniv) August 14, 2019

Shots were reported at 1500 block of Erie Avenue at the Health Sciences Center Campus. People on campus are urged to seek shelter, stay silent, still and secure doors.

Suspect is still firing. STAY OUT OF THE AREA — Eric Gripp (@PPDEricGripp) August 14, 2019

Officers respond to shooting situation in Philadelphia Aug. 14, 2019. (NBC)

