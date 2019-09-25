Hamtramck man charged with criminal sexual conduct involving 18-year-old victim

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. - A Hamtramck man has been charged with criminal sexual conduct in a case that involved an 18-year-old victim, according to authorities.

Ibrahim Algahim, 34, is charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct.

The alleged crime happened in the area of Florida and Latham streets in Hamtramck, police said.

Algahim was arraigned Wednesday at 34th District Court in Romulus. He was released after posting $10,000/10% bond.

A preliminary examination is scheduled for Oct. 31 at 31st District Court in Hamtramck, authorities said.

