Hamtramck police investigate after 2 women followed while walking alone

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. - Hamtramck police are investigating after two women reported being followed by a man while walking alone.

Police said both women described the suspicious person as a black man with a medium build. He was about 6 feet tall, they said.

In the first instance, the man was wearing blue jeans and a bright blue T-shirt with white writing on the front, police said.

In the second case, he was wearing white and green shorts with a red shirt, according to officials.

Police didn't release any additional details because of the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about either case is asked to call Hamtramck police at 313-800-5280.

