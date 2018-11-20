Harper Woods police: BB gun-wielding vandals damage 2 dozen vehicles

HARPER WOODS, Mich. - Police in Harper Woods say at least two dozen vehicles have been damaged by someone firing BB guns.

The Harper Woods Department of Public Safety began receiving reports Monday night about vehicles being targeted by BB-gun wielding vandals. While they were searching for suspects, officers found at least 24 vehicles damaged by whatever was being shot out of the BB guns. Police said most of the damaged vehicles had windows shot out.

The majority of the targeted vehicles were parked on Kenosha, Washtenaw, and Roscommon streets, police said.

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to contact the Harper Woods Department of Public Safety at 313-343-2530.

