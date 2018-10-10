Harrison Township man accused of killing man, hurting another in Detroit shooting

DETROIT - A man accused of shooting two men -- killing one and injuring the other -- was in court Wednesday to hear his charges.

David Unger, 55, of Harrison Township, was arrested in connection with a Sept. 29 double shooting. He's accused of killing Mark Suhsinkski, 56, and injuring a 63-year-old man.

Police said Unger's business on Freud Street was under the control of the courts for debt when the victims went there to appraise and secure the property. Officials said Unger saw the men and started shooting at them.

Unger is charged with first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder and two felony firearms violations.

He is being held without bond at the Wayne County Jail. A probable cause conference is scheduled for Oct. 24, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Oct. 31.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.