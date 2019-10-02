Hazel Park High School students evacuated after stinky cellphone 'explosion'

HAZEL PARK, Mich. - Hazel Park High School students were jarred by a different alarm Wednesday morning -- a fire alarm, that is.

Students were evacuated after a smelly cellphone incident. The cellphone appeared to have exploded or something like that, Superintendent Amy Kruppe said.

Thankfully, the phone was not on any students or staff when it malfunctioned, but the fire alarm was pulled due to the terrible smell, Kruppe said. Students have since returned to class.

Administrators are unsure what exactly happened with the cellphone, but it's safe to say it's not getting any calls or texts anytime soon.



