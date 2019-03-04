Hazel Park man's body, vehicle recovered from St. Clair River in Marine City

A man's body was recovered from the St. Clair River in Marine City on March 4, 2019. (WDIV)

MARINE CITY, Mich. - Authorities recovered the body of a man Monday morning near a vehicle that was found in the St. Clair River in Marine City.

Police said the body of the 58-year-old Hazel Park man was found near the vehicle.

Authorities responded to the scene about 9:30 a.m. on reports of tire tracks leading into the river on South Water Street. The tracks led off a seawall at the mouth of the Belle River in an area known as Catholic Point.

"The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Dive Team did a remarkable job. In freezing water and below-freezing temperatures, they performed admirably," said Jim Heaslip, Marine City police chief.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.