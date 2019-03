Police are investigating a car that went into the St. Clair River. (WDIV)

MARINE CITY, Mich. - Police are investigating a car that went into the St. Clair River in Marine City.

The incident happened before 11 a.m. Monday near the 1300 block of South Water Street.

St. Clair County Sheriff's Office officials said there is a car in the water, but they aren't sure if anyone is inside the car.

An accident investigator was sent to the scene with dive team members.

No additional information has been released.

