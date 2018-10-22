Headless corpse found at shut down Perry Funeral Home in 1976

DETROIT - The recent discoveries made at the shut down Perry Funeral Home are nothing short of gruesome and disturbing.

What many might not know is the discoveries were made decades after a headless corpse was found at the Perry Funeral Home in 1976.

Articles from the Detroit Free Press' archives obtained by Local 4 dating back to 1976 detail the finding of a headless corpse at the Perry Funeral Home.

One headline from an article, dated May 26, 1976, reads, "Probers Find Decapitated Corpse."

The subheadline reads, "More bodies to be dug up."

Another headline from the archives on the same story reads, "Investigators Find Headless Corpse."

WDIV also obtained footage dating back decades ago featuring reporting on the discovery.

Just less than a week ago, 63 decomposed infant remains were found and removed from Perry Funeral Home on Trumbull Avenue. The funeral home was shut down afterwards.

The remains of the infants were found after the decomposed bodies of 11 infants and four other bodies were discovered at the former Cantrell Funeral Home on Mack Avenue.

The bodies of the 11 infants were found in a compartment located in a hidden section of the ceiling inside the Cantrell Funeral Home after investigators received an anonymous tip.

Nine infant bodies were found in a cardboard box and two were found in caskets.

The discoveries at both Detroit funeral homes are making national news and have gripped a community.

State inspectors shut down the Cantrell Funeral Home in April after the discovery of several violations, including decomposing remains and "deplorable conditions."

Now, federal, state and local law enforcement agencies have set up a task force to investigate the mishandling of infant remains by both closed Detroit funeral homes, according to authorities.

The next step in the Perry Funeral Home and Cantrell Funeral Home investigations is identifying the infant remains.

Until then, there has been no closure for dozens of families and their loved ones.

