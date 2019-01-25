Health department: Lead found in houses declared lead-free by Detroit nonprofit

DETROIT - A Detroit nonprofit has been issued a stop work order after lead was found in homes that the organization declared lead-free.

A Detroit boy tested positive for high levels of lead in December. The city's health department checked the family's home and found there was lead paint in the house, even though CLEARCorps allegedly cleared the home of lead.

The state is working to review the 600+ houses the organization has worked on over the past 11 years. So far, six homes that the organization did work at were found to have lead. No other people have tested positive for high lead levels.

The nonprofit's CEO, Mary Sue Schottenfels issued a statement regarding the rechecking of homes.

"We take the State's concerns with the utmost seriousness. CLEARCorps Detroit welcomes the State's due diligence and joins in their effort to protect children," the statement read.

When called, Schottenfels said something like this has never happened in the company's 20 years of operation.

If you have had lead removed from your home, the state would like you to contact 866-691-5323.

