Health officials confirm 8 cases of measles in Oakland County

PONTIAC, Mich. - Health officials said eight measles cases in Oakland County have been confirmed as of Friday morning.

This comes after officials confirmed a case of travel-related measles in the county. Officials said the travel-related case of measles came from an individual visiting from Israel.

“Measles is in the community and highly contagious. You need to get vaccinated if you are unsure whether you have been vaccinated or unsure if you have had measles in the past,” said Leigh-Anne Stafford, health officer for Oakland County. “If symptoms develop, do not visit your doctor or emergency room unless you call ahead so they can take precautions to prevent exposure to other individuals.”

Locations with risk of exposure

March 14 - 19:

Congregation B’Nai Israel: 15400 W. 10 Mile Rd., Oak Park

Ahavas Olam: 15620 W 10 Mile Rd., Southfield

Yeshiva Gedolah of Greater Detroit: 24600 Greenfield Rd., Oak Park

Kollel Institute of Greater Detroit: 15230 Lincoln St., Oak Park

March 15 - 18:

One Stop Kosher Food Market: 25155 Greenfield Rd., Southfield

March 15:

Young Israel of Oak Park: 15140 W. 10 Mile Rd., Oak Park, After 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Kroger, 23675 Greenfield Rd.: Southfield, 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.

March 16:

Huntington Woods Minyan: 14130 Balfour St., Oak Park, 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.

March 17:

Yeshivas Darchei Torah School: 21550 W. 12 Mile Rd., Southfield, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

March 18:

Kroger: 19853 W. 12 Mile Rd., Southfield, 8 p.m. -11 p.m.

Berkley Medical Center: 1695 W. 12 Mile Rd., Berkley, 11:15 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Meijer: 28800 Telegraph Rd., Southfield, 1 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Yeshivas Darchei Torah School: 21550 W. 12 Mile Rd., Southfield, 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

March 20:

Brede, Inc.: 19000 Glendale Ave., Detroit, 12 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

For further locations check the document below:

Symptoms, treatment

A vaccine is effective within 72 hours of exposure, according to health officials. Immune Globulin treatment is effective within six days of exposure for high-risk individuals.

People who believe they were possibly exposed are asked to watch for symptoms for at least 21 days after exposure. Measles can be spread by person-to-person contact and through the air by sneezing or coughing; the virus can live for up to two hours in the air.

Symptoms usually begin seven to 14 days after exposure but can appear up to 21 days later, according to officials.

Symptoms include:

High fever

Cough

Runny nose

Red and watery eyes

White spots on inner cheeks, gums and roof of mouth

A rash that is red, raised, blotchy and usually starts on the face.

“Measles is a highly contagious respiratory infection,” said Dr. Russell Faust, medical director for Oakland County Health Division. “Immunizations are the best way to protect our families and communities from vaccine preventable diseases like measles, particularly in light of recent outbreaks nationally and worldwide.”

