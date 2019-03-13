Health officials confirm case of travel-related measles in Oakland County

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Health officials have confirmed a case of travel-related measles in Oakland County.

Officials said the individual was visiting from Israel and came to the Detroit area after visiting New York.

Locations with risk of exposure

The person made multiple stops in Metro Detroit and health officials warn that people could have been exposed to measles at the following locations:

Lincoln Liquor & Rx at 25901 Coolidge Highway in Oak Park on Friday from 12:20 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Jerusalem Pizza at 26025 Greenfield Road in Southfield on Tuesday and Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Health officials also said people may have been exposed to measles daily between March 6 and Wednesday.

One Stop Kosher Market at 25155 Greenfield Road in Southfield

Ahavas Olam Torah Center at 15620 W. 10 Mile Road in Southfield

Congregation Yagdil Torah at 17100 W. 10 Mile Road in Southfield

Yeshiva Gedolah of Greater Detroit at 24600 Greenfield Road in Oak Park

Kollel Institute of Greater Detroit at 15230 Lincoln Street in Oak Park

Symptoms, treatment

A vaccine is effective within 72 hours of exposure, according to health officials. Immune Globulin teratment is effective within 6 days of exposure for high-risk individuals.

People who believe they were possibly exposed are asked to watch for symptoms for at least 21 days after exposure. Measles can be spread by person-to-person contact, through the air by sneezing or coughing and the virus can live for up to two hours in the air.

Symptoms usually begin seven to 14 days after exposure but can appear up to 21 days later, according to officials.

Symptoms include:

High fever

Cough

Runny nose

Red and watery eyes

White spots on inner cheeks, gums and roof of mouth

A rash that is red, raised, blotchy and usually starts on face.

“Measles is a highly contagious respiratory infection.” said Dr. Russell Faust, Medical Director for Oakland County Health Division. “Immunizations are the best way to protect our families and communities from vaccine preventable diseases like measles, particularly in light of recent outbreaks nationally and worldwide.”

