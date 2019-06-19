Healthy fast-casual chain Rush Bowls to open 5 Michigan locations

A Colorado-based healthy fast-casual restaurant chain is expanding into Michigan.

Rush Bowls is planning to open five Michigan locations, with their first location in Downtown Detroit, inside the District Detroit.

The eatery will feature meals-in-a-bowl crafted from the finest fruits and vegetables, blended with protein, vitamins and other nutritious ingredients, and topped with organic crunchy granola and honey.

“Detroit’s revitalization is a perfect fit for this brand and I’m so excited to be part of that energy,” Beth Lehman, founder and president of BLUSH Enterprises said. “There’s a desire for healthy living and healthy food options, which makes The District Detroit the perfect market to launch Rush Bowls.”

The location on Columbia Street will be housed inside a 1,000-square-foot street-level retail space along the south end of the historic Fox Theatre and will be designed by the woman-led and noted Royal Oak-based design firm, von Staden Architects. Rush Bowls joins the fast-casual Cuban-inspired eatery, Frita Batidos; The M Den, the official retailer for University of Michigan merchandise; Middle-Eastern and Mediterranean outpost, Sahara Restaurant & Grill and a new Union Joints restaurant.

The current menu features more than 40 signature bowls and all-natural smoothies made with fruit and

vegetable bases, including acai, kale and avocado, along with vegan, gluten-free, soy-free and dairy free options.

“It’s actually a meal in a bowl. It’s simple and purposeful. It’s not an afterthought and it’s not a snack. It’s fuel after a workout, fuel for the day or fuel before a sporting event,” said Lehman, who is currently building relationships with area farmers in effort to feature as many local ingredients as possible.

