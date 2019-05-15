Hear from an Oakland County deputy who wasn't expected to survive a serious crash

PONTIAC, Mich. - An Oakland County deputy spoke for the first time Wednesday after being so badly injured in a crash, he wasn't expected to survive.

Deputy David Hack was among the police officers and citizens honored during Oakland County's annual law enforcement award ceremonyfor their life-saving work.

There were hundreds of people honored, but only Hack got a standing ovation.

It's an award nobody wants to receive, but if you're hurt and survive, Hack said it isn't about the award, but the people.

"It means great leadership," Hack said.

He was gravely injured last January when a student hit him head-on while he was working as a school resource officer at an accident scene near Rochester Adams High School.

Hack's injuries were critical, and nobody knew if he would survive.

"I can't remember anything," Hack said.

He was sent to a rehabilitation center in Colorado that specializes in traumatic brain injuries. After three months, he was able to come home.

"I'm doing good," Hack said. "Rehab is going good. I'm hoping to be back to work soon."

"Honestly, when I went into that emergency room that day, I didn't think he could survive," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "Not only has he survived, he is determined to get back."

If he does get back into the Sheriff's Office, Hack said he wants to go right back to being a school resource officer.

"It's very important to teach them right from wrong," Hack said. "I miss both of them."

You can hear from Hack in the video posted above.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.