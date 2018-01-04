UPDATE: Heat back on at Detroit apartments after city threatens hefty fines

DETROIT - The owner of an apartment building on Detroit's west side promised that heat would be back on Wednesday night or residents would be provided with alternative housing after city inspectors visited the property.

Residents at the Granada Gardens Apartments on Greenfield Road claim that they've been living without heat for a week. After Local 4 aired this story Wednesday, the heat was back on about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, residents said.

"Thank you, Channel 4," said resident Rosaline Pruiett.

Residents said they have tried to contact management, but they haven't had any luck.

City inspectors came out Wednesday and told the landlord that if the heat is not fixed, hefty fines will be coming.

In addition to the hazards of the severe cold, residents say they worry about potential fires from people leaving ovens and stoves on as a means to keep their apartments above freezing.

Residents said rent has been paid, so it's not an issue of back-rent being owed.

Anyone who lives in a Detroit apartment where the heat is kept consistently below 68 degrees or has no heat at all should call the city at 313-628-2451 to report it.

