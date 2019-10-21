Heavy winds limit Mackinac Bridge traffic

A view of conditions at the Mackinac Bridge at 5 p.m. Oct. 21, 2019. (Photo: mackinacbridge.org)

ST. IGNACE, Mich. - Winds in excess of 50 mph have limited traffic Monday on the Mackinac Bridge.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, only passenger cars, vans and empty pickup trucks can currently go across the bridge.

Drivers are asked to reduce their speed to 20 mph as they approach the bridge. Drivers should also be prepared to stop.

Workers will be instructing drivers on when to proceed across the bridge.

