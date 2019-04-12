Here's how Metro Detroit residents can get free last-minute tax help

DETROIT - Tax Day is less than two days away, and if you haven't filed your taxes yet, there's still free help available for procrastinators.

Many people will wrestle with their Form 1040s this weekend if they've waited to get their taxes done. But now, there's an opportunity for people who have waited too late to get help with their taxes from the head tax worker at Ford Motor Co.

Ron Lang is the executive who supervises Ford's corporate tax returns. On Friday, he was doing something vastly different.

For the 24th year in a row, Lang is volunteering to help Detroit residents fill out their taxes. This year, he's doing so at Ford's Resource and Engagement Center in Southwest Detroit.

"People sometimes get life-changing amounts of refunds that was unexpected," Lang said. "It's been a terrific way for Ford and the Accounting Aid Society to financially empower low-income people."

For the third year in a row, resident Rene Guzman, who works at Detroit Metro Airport and has his own business, took advantage of the opportunity.

"Wonderful, as usual," Guzman said. "They always help you. They always are very patient. They do the job on time and go step by step."

There's an added sense of security because the accounting aid people double-check everyone's returns, even the ones done by Lang.

"It's really just the help that's provided to help people who need it the most, and it's immediate help," Lang said.

"I don't like paperwork," Guzman said. "I don't like numbers and I love it when somebody else is helping me out to take me step by step and think correct. If I make a mistake, we can both look at it."

Lang said people most often end up with a refund, but it can get complicated knowing what to do to get that refund.

The Accounting Aid Society will be offering help for free all day Saturday and Monday at the FREC located at 2826 Bagley Street.

