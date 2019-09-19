Here's what Joe Louis Arena demo looks like

DETROIT - Crews have been working to tear down Joe Louis Arena all summer at the site along the Detroit River.

Back in June they were taking apart exterior panels of the Detroit Red Wings' former home. Now you can see the skeleton of the building. The structure will be completely down soon.

The arena opened in 1979. It shuttered in 2017 after hosting decades of hockey games and concerts. The Red Wings, of course, now have a new home at Little Caesars Arena at Woodward Avenue and I-75.

Demolition of "The Joe" was underway starting in May. The helicopter video above shows the Joe demolition on Sept. 10, 2019. The drone footage below is from Sept. 14, 2019.

