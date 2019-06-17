Joe Louis Arena closer to demolition as exterior panels removed

DETROIT - Joe Louis Arena is closer and closer to being no more.

Crews have recently started removing exterior panels of the Detroit Red Wings' former home, and demolition inside the building started a month ago.

The arena opened in 1979. It shuttered in 2017 after hosting decades of hockey games and concerts.

Removing the exterior panels will take several months. Once that is finished, the roof, steel columns and lower portion of the building will be the only remaining parts.

