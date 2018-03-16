Highland Park police face staffing issues

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. - The number of police officers on patrol in Highland Park has plummeted despite consistent crime.

Highland Park's police is primarily staffed part-time. According to a Local 4 source, the numbers of part-time police officers have dropped from 54 to 13 since 2016, and only two full-time and three reserve officers were on the patrol Friday afternoon.

"I don't think that is accurate to say," Chief Chester Logan said. "... We have seven full-time officers augmented by part-time officers."

Logan said the number of part-time officers fluctuates between 20 and 50. It's a growing concern for many officers who believe some redevelopment in the city may be to blame for the small police force.

"I'd like to have an opportunity, once this is all settled, to take a look at exactly what we need in Highland Park." Logan said.

