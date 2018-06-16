Historic Fort Wayne Coalition's 'Tours After Dark' returns for summer, fall

DETROIT - Stories of the paranormal are returning to a popular Detroit destination.

The Historic Fort Wayne Coalition -- 6325 W. Jefferson Ave. -- is bringing back the "Tours After Dark" series starting Saturday, which is already sold out.

The series features paranormal experts detailing ghost stories "that may still inhabit Historic Fort Wayne," according to a press release.

Stories featured on the tour include a World War I soldier still walking his post and a despondent domestic servant who killed herself on the grounds.

All event times are from 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. There are tours on July 21, Aug. 18, Sept. 8, Sept. 29, Oct. 6, Oct. 20 and Oct. 27.

All guests must be at least 10 years old, and guests under 18 years old must be with a parent or guardian. Appropriate footwear is also required, so you cannot wear sandals or heels.

"While these events are guided tours, they are not 'ghost hunts' as such, although cameras and recording devices are permitted," a press release says.

Registration is $30 per person, which includes parking. You can register by clicking here.

For more information on the tours and all events, visit historicfortwaynecoalition.com.

