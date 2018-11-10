Historic veterans' monument to be restored, moved to Detroit's riverfront

DETROIT - It's possible to drive by and not ever notice it but an eight story-tall war monument stood near the corner of Woodward and State Fair avenues for ages.

Now, after decades of neglect, the massive tribute to veterans is getting a new life and a new home. Sixty years ago, the monument fell into disrepair and in all that time the memories it's supposed to evoke have long since dissipated. One veteran in particular decided that needed to change, and now it will.

The crown on the monument where a flame once burned now sits unlit. Scrappers long ago stole the copper plumbing that served as a gas line.

Vietnam-era Air Force communications specialist Richard Chatman spent the last 11 years trying to get anyone with military concerns to restore the important memorial.

"The World War II veterans maintained it. The monument started to go downhill during the Korean era and as matter of fact a Korean veteran got me involved in it when it really got into disrepair," Chatman said.

Chatman started with former state senator Virgil Smith, who spoke with outgoing floor leader Sen. Mike Kowall.

Kowall brought together as many veteran organizations as he could, along with the new property owners, and succeeded in getting the governor to approve a spot inside the Milliken State Park on the Detroit riverfront as the monuments new home.

The official announcement for the monument move will come during the Veterans Day parade Sunday.

The gas flame will be replaced with an LED light and it will be lit up and made prominent on the waterfront.

