Hit-and-run on Detroit's southwest side kills 8-year-old boy, police still seek driver

DETROIT - A hit-and-run Thursday on Detroit's southwest side killed an 8-year old boy, authorities said.

Authorities said Brandon Starks was struck by a green 1999 or 2000 model year Chevrolet Tahoe while crossing Fort Street near Miami Street.

Police said his parents were looking for him when he got hit. The boy was heading toward a park a few blocks from his home on Electric Street.

As he tried to cross the street during rush hour, drivers slowed down, but one kept going, hitting Brandon.

"It isn't like you can't see. It's well lit on this street," Dominique Smith, a local father, said.

Police said Brandon was dragged about 100 feet by the SUV, which sped away from the scene.

According to authorities, there is no way the driver didn't know he hit the child, and witnesses said they saw the driver zig-zag through traffic to get away.

"We want to love them. We want to hug them," Trinity Chapel Funeral Home's Dr. Curtis Williams said. "We want to let them know that we are extending our hand and doing whatever we can to make this transition smooth."

"That was a heartless act," Smith said.

Police said they are searching for the driver and vehicle involved in the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call the fourth precinct at 313-596-5400.

