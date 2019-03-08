Hockey fans pay tribute to former Detroit Red Wings captain Ted Lindsay

DETROIT - Hockey fans paid tribute to former Detroit Red Wings captain Ted Lindsay at a public visitation Friday at Little Caesars Arena.

Lindsay died Monday morning at age 93.

Fans, former Red Wings and players had plenty to say about the hockey great who spent 14 seasons in Detroit.

PHOTOS: Visitation for Red Wings legend Ted Lindsay in Detroit

Comedian Dave Coulier remembered something Lindsay said to him after he was heckled while performing for Red Wings alumni.

"I turned around and there was Ted and he said, 'You know David, I know you didn't appreciate that audience the other night very much, but I want you to know I appreciate you.,'" Coulier said. "He was that kind of guy who would look you in the eye and he would make your day."

Former captain Henrik Zetterberg shared fond memories of No. 7, saying that Lindsay always provided a confidence boost.

"He was so involved in the team and he always knew what was going on," he said.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.