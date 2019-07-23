Homicide suspect arrested after Pontiac man found shot to death in middle of street

PONTIAC, Mich. - A Pontiac man has been arrested after police found a 34-year-old dead in the middle of the street.

Jevon Hariston, 27, of Pontiac, has been charged in connection with the death of Demarco Kinel, 34, of Pontiac.

Oakland County deputies were called at 2:38 a.m. Friday to the 700 block of Melrose Street, where they found Kinel lying in the middle of Pennsylvania Avenue to the north of Melrose Street, according to authorities.

Kinel had a gunshot wound to the head and was not breathing, deputies said. He was taken to McLaren-Oakland Hospital and pronounced dead.

Deputies spoke with Kinel's girlfriend, who had called 911. She said she and a friend couldn't find her boyfriend at his home so they went looking for him, police said. They found him lying in the street and called 911, she said.

A single spent shell casing was found lying near Kinel, officials said.

Detectives continued to investigate and took Hairston into custody. He is being held in the Oakland County Jail.

Hairston is charged with homicide -- open murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Hairston has a previous breaking and entering a vehicle charge from 2013 and a carrying a concealed weapon charge from 2016, according to authorities.

He was arraigned Tuesday at 50th District Court and denied bond. A probable cause conference is scheduled for Aug. 1.

