Horrific details emerge during sentencing for Sumpter Twp. man in torture, murder of 4-year-old girl

SUMPTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Sumpter Township man has been sentenced to life in prison for the torture and murder of his girlfriend's 4-year-old daughter, officials said.

Brad Fields found out Tuesday that he'll spend the rest of his life in prison in connection with the death of Gabby Barrett.

Armed with the best pictures they could find, Stephanie Barrett -- Gabby's aunt -- said the things that happened to the little girl were a shock to her and everyone else.

"This is how we saw her last," Barrett said. "We did not know any of this was going on. Gabby was loved. She definitely knew how to light up someone's day."

In January, Sumpter Township police found Gabby's body in a mobile home. She had been tortured and beaten, and 911 was called 40 minutes after she died, according to police.

Fields and his girlfriend -- Gabby's mother, Candice Diaz -- were accused of abuse. The couple fled the state, but police arrested them in Georgia, officials said.

Brad Fields and Candice Diaz being arraigned via video on Jan. 20, 2018. (WDIV)

In court Tuesday, details of the abuse were revealed. Much of it was because Gabby was having accidents overnight, officials said.

Gabby's injuries were horrific. She was beaten, her hair was ripped from her scalp and her body was burned in scalding water.

"Dental decay -- all her teeth were rotting," Judge Vonda Evans said. "Vomit in her lungs. Hemorrhaging in her eyes caused by fighting for air. The ultimate cause of death was septic shock. Her little body gave way."

It took a jury less than an hour to convict Fields of felony murder.

"Justice was done today," said Joe Guest, Gabby's great-grandfather. "Judge Evans saw fit to take him to exactly what she should do, and I thank her for that."

Diaz, 25, is facing similar charges. She is scheduled to return to court later this month.

Candice Diaz and Brad Fields (WDIV)

