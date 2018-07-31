Hot Wheels Legends Tour coming to Detroit area in August

DEARBORN, Mich. - Hot Wheels is bringing its largest traveling car show to the Detroit area in August in celebration of its 50th anniversary.

The Hot Wheels Legends Tour will make 14 stops at Walmart stores across the United States in search of a custom car worthy of being a Hot Wheels die-cast car.

The free, family-friendly event will be held Saturday, August 11 in the Dearborn Walmart parking lot at Ford Road and Mercury Drive.

Car enthusiasts are encouraged to bring their custom vehicles for a chance to be immortalized as a Hot Wheels vehicle. Judges at each stop will cast their votes for cars that will become part of the new Hot Wheels “Sweet 16.” The "Sweet 16" was a line of 16 legendary cars that Hot Wheels launched with 50 years ago.

Hot Wheels fans will also have the chance to get up close and personal with the fleet of Hot Wheels life-size vehicles traveling around the country from the Hot Wheels garage.

For tour stops and more information about the Hot Wheels Legends Tour, visit hotwheels.com/Legends.

