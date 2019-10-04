House fire on Detroit's east side injures 4

DETROIT - A house fire on Detroit's east side sent four people to the hospital Friday.

The victims suffered smoke inhalation and had to be rescued from the burning home on Wilshire Drive, near the intersection of Chalmers Street and Outer Drive.

The fire happened at about 9 a.m.

It was a frantic scene as Detroit firefighters worked to save a family's dog. When they entered the home, they found three people trapped upstairs -- a 49-year-old woman, a 22-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl. Fire crews pulled two of them out of an upstairs window while one was escorted down the stairs.

Fire crews found a 59-year-old man unconscious and had to carry him out.

The victims were rushed to a local hospital. The 59-year-old man is in critical condition.

The dog did not survive the house fire.

