House of Bedrooms closing both Michigan locations after more than 50 years

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. - House of Bedrooms is closing up shop after more than 50 years in business.

Founded by Robert and Norma Goldman, House of Bedrooms opened its first specialty showcase in September of 1960. The 16,400-square-foot showroom offered a one-stop shopping source for a full range of quality, fashion-forward adult, youth and kids bedroom furniture,

The business grew under Robert Goldman’s leadership and the support of the couple’s sons. In 1997, the family opened a new 20,000-square-foot showroom devoted to master bedroom furniture next door to the original House of Bedrooms location.

The original store was re-merchandised as House of Bedrooms Kids, the largest showcase for nursery, youth and kids bedroom furniture in the state.

“It’s always been our mission to provide an informed and relaxed buying experience that provides the best solutions for our customers’ overall sleep experience by delivering quality products at the best possible price,” said a spokesperson for the company. “We have remained focused on specialty bedroom furniture products while continuously evolving our merchandise mix to meet our customers’ evolving lifestyles and tastes.”

Going-Out-Of-Business Sale starts May 24

The sales will take place in the House of Bedrooms store located at 1700 S. Telegraph Road, and in the House of Bedrooms Kids store, located at 1716 S. Telegraph Road, which is separated only by a parking lot.

Everything in the stores will be sold before the closing. House of Bedrooms and House of Bedrooms Kids feature furniture from well-known brands such as American Drew, ART, Ashley, Aspenhome, Bernhardt, Durham, Hooker, Howard Miller, Kincaid, Legacy Classic, Lexington, Serta, Stanley, Universal, Vaughan-Bassett, and Whittier Wood, as well as a wide range of Amish furniture and leather upholstery items.

A large selection of products from these brands and other lines will be available during the sale, with huge discounts in every department, including discounts of up to 65 percent on handmade Oriental rugs.



The sale event offers customers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to buy brand name furniture at going-out-of-business prices. Furnishings are being offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

