Hudson-site skyscraper may not be tallest in Detroit, construction delayed

Renderings of a skyscraper planned for the old Hudson's department store site in Detroit.

DETROIT - As construction ramps up at the Hudson site in downtown Detroit, the planned skyscraper may NOT end up being the tallest building in the city.

Bedrock now says it has scrapped plans for a public observation deck so it's possible the new building will not reach the initial estimate of 734-feet, which would've been taller than the Renaissance Center.

Bedrock also estimates the building will not be finished until sometime in 2023, a year later than announced.



