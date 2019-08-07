WATCH: Go underground at Detroit's old Hudson's site as crews build city's tallest skyscraper

DETROIT - Right now, it just looks like a big hole; but something is happening underground at the old Hudson's site in Detroit.

Crews are working on a skyscraper that is expected to be the tallest in the city.

Right now, workers are 40 feet below street level and drilling another 95 feet down to install concrete columns that will support the building.

The columns will be up by October, and a new parking garage is planned to be up by next summer.

Take a look at the site's progress in the video above.

