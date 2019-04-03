Human Rights Council demands investigation after Muslim family's home shot up in Detroit

DETROIT - The American Human Rights Council and American Muslim Leadership Council are demanding an investigation and answers after a Muslim family’s home was shot up in Detroit.

The family was inside their home Saturday on Greenview Avenue when someone fired about 25 shots at the house.

Neighbor Haider Almamouri said the shooting has the block on edge.

“Everybody's scared. It’s not just me, the neighbor, everybody. It’s not just these people, everybody here is scared,” he said.

The American Muslim Leadership Council said the family is well-respected in the Muslim community and it wants a thorough investigation into whether the shooting was religiously motivated.

Police don’t know who was responsible for the shooting.

