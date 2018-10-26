Human skeletal remains found in sewer at Stoepel Park on Detroit's west side, police say

A construction worker discovered human remains when he removed a sewer grate on Detroit's west side, police said. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Officials said human skeletal remains were found Friday in a sewer on Detroit's west side.

The discovery was made at Stoepel Park, which is in the 16400 block of West Chicago between Mansfield Street and Grandmont Avenue.

Detroit police said there's ongoing construction at the park, and a worker lifted the sewer grate to an active sewer line. That's where he found the remains of an adult, DPD officials said.

The sewer is next to a playground and right behind Erma L. Henderson Academy, an elementary school.

The remains have been in the sewer anywhere from a few months to a few years, police said.

Several Detroit police officers are at the scene.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office will be in charge of removing the remains from the sewer and identifying the person, officials said.

