Huntington Woods turns to GoFundMe to help pay for fireworks show

HUNTINGTON WOODS, Mich. - The city of Huntington Woods is asking residents to donate to a GoFundMe page to help pay for a fireworks show.

GoFundMe is a fundraising website that allows people to ask for money. It's commonly used for medical expenses, mission trip fundraisers or funeral costs.

Summer programs in Huntington Woods already have the parks and recreation center packed, but there's concern surrounding the fireworks show.

"Yes, money is tight, so we started eight years ago with the run to raise money for the fireworks," Parks and Recreation director Mary Gustafson said.

Gustafson was referring to Run Walk Boom, a community event that aims to raise money for the city's Fourth of July fireworks.

"The run isn't as popular as it once was," Gustafson said. "Board members said, 'Let's try GoFundMe.'"

City officials started a page asking for $10,000 to keep the Fourth of July celebration. They said there's enough money for this year, but they're worried about the future.

"I think it's a worthy endeavor," resident Scott Jordan said. "It brings the community together."

"Yeah, of course they can raise that," resident Sarah Rusk said. "I have no doubt in my mind."

Local 4 asked city officials if it's appropriate to ask for this type of donation. They said yes, if residents want to maintain the event.

Click here to visit the city's GoFundMe page.

