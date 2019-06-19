Huron Township residents wary about plans to develop Pinnacle Race Course property

HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Huron Township and New Boston residents are wary about plans to develop the former Pinnacle Race Course property.

During a Huron Township board meeting Tuesday night, developers from Hillwood discussed potential uses for the space.

"We are not trying to buy this in a public auction and have an adversarial relationship with the community. We're here to see if there's a way that we can collaborate with each other," CEO Todd Platt said.

He pitched a mixed-use development.

Residents said they want some retail stores, but they don't want shops to threaten a downtown shopping area. They also would like to possibly see public green space.

Hear some residents' concerns in the video above.

