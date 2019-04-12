Huron Township's emotional farewell to hometown hero

HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A touching farewell was given Friday in Huron Township.

A fallen U.S. Army master sargeant's her family participated in an emotional memorial service.

Schools were closed and children lined the streets, waving American flags as a riderless horse marched with a saddle with no mount and empty boots reversed in the stirrups for Master Sgt. Amanda Lee West. It was a solemn and somber moment in memory of West, who died from cancer in March.

West served her country in Iraq and in the country of Georgia, located at the crossroads of Western Asia and Eastern Europe.

Her family was struck by Huron Township's thoughtful farewell, organized by Huron Township Chief of Police Everett Robbins.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.