ICE arrests 33 with history of human rights violations in Detroit, across US

DETROIT - Thirty-three fugitives wanted across the nation for their roles in known or suspected human rights violations were arrested this week by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Enforcement and Removal Operations.

The No Safe Haven IV three-day operation netted the fugitives via ICE field offices in Atlanta; Baltimore; Boston; Chicago; Denver; Detroit; Houston; Los Angeles; Miami; New Orleans; New York City; Philadelphia; Phoenix; Seattle; San Francisco; and St. Paul, Minnesota.

The foreign nationals arrested during this operation all have outstanding removal orders and are subject to repatriation to their countries of origin. Of the 33 known or suspected human rights violators arrested during Operation No Safe Haven IV, eight individuals are also criminal aliens with convictions for crimes including, but not limited to battery, weapons offenses, driving while intoxicated, and resisting arrest. This operation surpassed the number of known or suspected human rights violators arrested during the first nationwide No Safe Haven operation, which took place in September 2014.

“This operation continues ICE’s work to ensure that the United States does not serve as a safe haven for those who commit human rights violations in their countries of origin,” said Thomas D. Homan, Deputy Director of ICE. “We will continue to pursue these individuals as priorities for enforcement— using our agency’s unique authorities to investigate criminal activity and to enforce immigration laws.”

Those arrested across the country included:

Four Chinese individuals—some of whom were hospital employees—who assisted in or directly conducted forced abortions and sterilizations upon victims in China

A former intelligence officer who surveilled and arrested dozens of targets subsequently tortured in Central America

A soldier in Central America who guided the military to a specific village for the purpose of killing its residents

A ranking intelligence officer from the Middle East whose surveillance information led to the arrest, torture, and murder of those his unit targeted

A group leader in East Africa who used violence to force victims into Female Genital Mutilation

