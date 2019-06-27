Ice cream truck crashes, catches on fire in Inkster collision

INKSTER, Mich. - Police are investigating an ice cream truck that crashed Thursday in Inkster.

According to authorities, at about 1:30 p.m. an ice cream truck was driving northbound on Middlebelt Road when it collided with another vehicle going eastbound on Carlysle Street. The ice cream truck rolled on its side, slid about 50 feet and ignited.

Inkster fire crews were able to put out the fire. It is unknown who is at fault or if there are any injuries.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.