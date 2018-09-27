ICE to allow Nigerian immigrant more time in Detroit

DETROIT - Immigration officials are allowing a deaf immigrant from Nigeria to remain in the United States for another year.

AP reports U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced Thursday the agency has granted 48-year-old Francis Anwana's request to halt his deportation.

Anwana was admitted to the U.S. in 1987 as a nonimmigrant student but remained after leaving school. He lives in an adult foster care home due to his disabilities.

His case has drawn attention and support from many, including the Michigan Department of Civil Rights and Democratic U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee of Flint.

The full statement from Kildee is below.

“This is an extremely positive development and gives us an opportunity to continue to pursue all options to ensure Francis can permanently stay in the U.S. I appreciate Immigration and Customs Enforcement using its discretion to let Francis remain in Michigan for another year due to his unique case. During this stay, I will continue to fight for Congress to pass my bill providing legal resident status for Francis so that he can stay in Michigan where he belongs.

“I am grateful to the thousands of people who have spoken up and shared Francis’ story over the past few weeks.”



