Influential Detroit rock band MC5 celebrates 50th anniversary of debut album with new tour, memoir

DETROIT - An upcoming tour will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Metro Detroit proto-punk rock band MC5's debut album "Kick Out the Jams."

Additionally, Wayne Kramer, the founding guitarist, has written a memoir, "The Hard Stuff: Dope, Crime, the MC5, and My Life of Impossibilities," which will to be released Aug. 14 by Da Capo Press.

Kramer has put together a lineup for the tour, including Kim Thayil, from Soundgarden; Brendan Canty, from Fugazi; Dug Pinnick, from King's X; and Marcus Durant, from Zen Guerrilla.

The North American tour begins in early September after several European summer festivals and culminates with an Oct. 27th concert at The Filmore Detroit. This Detroit tour date is almost 50 years after "Kick Out the Jams" was recorded at the Grande Ballroom on Oct. 31, 1968.

The influential album, ranked No. 294 on Rolling Stone's "500 Greatest Albums of All Time" list, will be played in its entirety during the tour, followed by encores from the group's other albums.

"I'm now compelled to share this music I created with my brothers 50 years ago," Kramer said. "My goal is that the audience leaves these concerts fueled by the positive and unifying power of rock music."

