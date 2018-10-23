Inkster police search for suspects in non-fatal shooting that left a man injured

INKSTER, Mich. - Three men are wanted in connection to a shooting that happened on Avondale Street near Sherbourne Street Tuesday.
The victim of the shooting and his brother were traveling eastbound on Avondale Street near Sherborne Street when a silver vehicle pulled alongside the victim’s vehicle. Shots were fired from the silver vehicle, injuring the driver.
Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any information that leads to the arrest of the suspects.
If you have any information on the shooting call 1-800-SPEAKUP.
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.