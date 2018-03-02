Intense video shows man running up to truck with gun drawn, firing shots at driver in Detroit

Video shows a man running up to a pickup truck with a gun drawn. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police released surveillance video of a shooting outside a home on the city's east side.

In the video, a 48-year-old man walks out of a home in the 300 block of Chalmers Street around noon on Feb. 19. The man got into a gray Ford F-150 pickup truck parked in the driveway.

As the driver started the pickup truck, a black Chevy Suburban parked down the street pulled up to the edge of the driveway.

The man in the pickup truck started to reverse, but stopped. Video shows the driver of the Suburban getting out with a gun drawn and running to the driver's side window of the pickup truck.

The driver of the pickup truck quickly reversed and turned into the snow-covered lawn as the gunman fired shots into the pickup truck.

Video shows the pickup truck driving straight into the side of the home as the gunman got back into the Suburban.

Police said the 48-year-old man was critically injured in the shooting.

Police describe the gunman as a 35- to 40-year-old black man with a dark complexion. He was 5 feet 7 inches tall with a thin build and wearing a gray hooded jacket and blue jeans.

The Suburban has duct tape on the driver's side view mirror, tinted windows, a temp sticker in the rear window and one brake light out.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2200.

