Pet alligators are being shipped to sanctuary in Michigan when they grow too big, become dangerous

Alligators that have grown too big and become too dangerous for others to handle are being shipped to an alligator sanctuary in Michigan.

Some of the alligators being released at the Critchlow Alligator Sanctuary in Athens, Michigan, are as big as 10 feet long and weigh 600 pounds.

Most of the alligators brought there are from people who could not take care of them anymore.

There are no laws in Michigan that prohibit people from bringing alligators into the state and even more are expected to arrive. Alligator ownership in Michigan can be confusing as different cities have different rules.

Allen Park, Novi, and Westland, have rules specifically prohibiting residents from owning alligators. But they have exceptions to those laws for pet stores. That means pet stores can legally import and sell alligators to residents who can’t legally own them.

In Troy, residents may own alligators, but must first get a permit from the city. Other cities have no rules at all and some have vague codes that mention bans on “dangerous” animals -- but “dangerous” is up to interpretation. That means a small, young alligator may not be considered “dangerous” until it starts to mature.

Critics believe there should be more regulation on a state level because alligators get loose and when pets get too big they’re being dumped in waterways.

